RSLS, LQDA and MDIA pre market gainers.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) +78% expanded dental care line with a new product for professional Care in the U.S. and a new product for professional and consumer care in Switzerland
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) +20% on Q2 earnings.
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) +14% after mazindol notice of allowance patent
- ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) +11%.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) +10%.
- Coherus BioSciences. (NASDAQ:CHRS) +9% on positive toripalimab combo results in late-stage lung cancer study
- BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) +8% on ImaginAb collaboration agreement
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) +8%.
- Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) +5% on Q2 earnings.
- Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) +4%.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) +5%.