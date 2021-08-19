OLB Group slips pre-market on announcing ~$6.1M registered direct offering

Aug. 19, 2021 8:26 AM ETThe OLB Group (OLB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) is trading -23.62% down pre-market after announcing a ~$6.1M registered direct offering.
  • The company entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors to sell 1,418,605 shares of common stock at $4.30/share, with expected gross proceeds of ~$6.1M.
  • Closing date is expected to be on or about August 23, 2021.
  • Each share of common stock is being sold, in a concurrent private placement, with one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $5.42/share.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used for working capital purposes.
