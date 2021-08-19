Valaris CEO Burke, CFO Baksht both stepping down
Aug. 19, 2021 8:27 AM ETValaris Limited (VAL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor37 Comments
- Valaris (NYSE:VAL) says Tom Burke will step down as President and CEO and from the company's board, and Jon Baksht will depart from his role as Executive VP and CFO, all effective September 2.
- Board member Anton Dibowitz is appointed interim President and CEO, and Treasurer and VP of investor relations Darin Gibbins will become interim CFO.
- Dibowitz spent several years at Seadrill, including as CEO during 2017-20; he joined the Valaris board last month.
- Burke became President and CEO of Valaris in 2019 after spending five years at the helm of Rowan, and previously as CEO of LeTourneau Technologies.
- Valaris recently reported a Q2 loss of $0.08/share.