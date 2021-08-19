Life Clips' Belfrics adds crypto and forex assets to its trading platform
- Life Clips' (OTCPK:LCLP) recently acquired blockchain firm Belfrics will offer leveraged forex instruments and crypto derivative contracts on its trading platforms starting in September 2021.
- Still, LCLP jumps 17% in early trading.
- Belfrics partnered with derivative trading platform provider Hybrid Solutions to use its Vertexfx platform for trading leveraged products, and to ensure high quality trading as trading volume increases, the company said.
- "As lucrative as the Forex Market is, the Crypto Derivative market is ripe with opportunity, with few players in the space as of yet," Belfrics CEO and Founder Praveen Kumar said.
- The platform also enables traders to deploy advanced money management tools, copy trading, and auto trading strategies using VertexFX platform plugins.
- "A large number of brokers are waiting for us to start the liquidity solution for forex and crypto assets," Kumar notes.
This was corrected on 08/19/2021 at 9:49 AM. Corrects early stock action in second bullet.