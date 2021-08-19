BTIG upgrades BrightSpire to Buy after positive ruling on non-accrual loan
Aug. 19, 2021 8:33 AM ETBrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- BTIG analyst Tim Hayes upgrades BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP), formerly Colony Credit Real Estate, to Buy from Neutral after the company received a positive ruling from the bankruptcy court on the asset backing the company's largest non-accrual loan.
- Significant insider buying activity and a recent pullback in the stock also figure into the upgrade.
- Regarding the non-accrual loan, the court approved a plan for the Fairmont San Jose to reopen with a new operator and fresh capital, "likely bringing the loan current and driving EPS growth from 2Q21 levels," Hayes writes in a note to clients.
- In the past several days, CEO Michael Mazzei acquired 100K BRSP shares, and General Counsel David Palame, CFO Frank Saracino, and Chief Operating Officer Andrew Elmore Witt each bought 10K shares.
- In the past month, BRSP shares have dropped 5.1%.
- Hayes's Buy rating aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (1 Very Bullish, 2 Neutral).
- Last month, BrightSpire (BRSP) reached an agreement to sell most of its historical development and/or non-accrual assets to Fortress Investment vehicles for $223M.