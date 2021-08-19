DXC Technology names new operations chief
Aug. 19, 2021 8:40 AM ETDXCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) names Chris Drumgoole executive VP and COO reporting to Mike Salvino, DXC President and CEO, effective immediately.
- Drumgoole joined the company as Chief Information Officer or CIO in March of 2020.
- He joined GE from Verizon, where he served as Chief Operating Officer of Verizon’s Terremark subsidiary, a cloud, hosting, and data center provider.
- As COO, Drumgoole will have primary accountability for driving DXC’s day-to-day business operations, while supporting change management aligned with the company’s overall transformation journey.
- Shares trading low -1.2% pre-market.
