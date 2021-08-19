Napo Pharmaceuticals inks licensing agreement to develop crofelemer and lechlemer in Europe
Aug. 19, 2021 8:48 AM ETJaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX)By: SA News Team
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) company Napo Pharmaceuticals has signed a licensing agreement with Napo's Italian subsidiary Napo EU S.p.A to develop and commercialize crofelemer and lechlemer products in Europe.
- The agreement is to study, develop, and commercialize Napo's plant-based crofelemer and lechlemer drug product candidates in the European Union and in specified non-EU countries in Europe for specific indications.
- Per the terms of the license agreement, Napo will receive payment of up to $10M as the initial license fee and is eligible to receive additional payments related to milestones, royalties, and product transfers.
- The license agreement grants Napo EU the right to study, develop, and commercialize crofelemer for SBS-IF, HIV-related diarrhea, and the symptomatic relief and treatment of IF-related diarrhea in patients with congenital disorders.
- Jaguar shares down more than 4% premarket.