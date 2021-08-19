Grove gains 4.41%, signs letter of intent to acquire Interactive Offers
Aug. 19, 2021 8:50 AM ETGrove, Inc. (GRVI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) has signed a letter of intent to acquire Interactive Offers, a Boca Raton, Florida-based company that provides a full-scale, SaaS advertising platform for advertisers and publishers. GRVI shares trading +4.41% higher pre-market.
- The proposed deal is expected to complete within the next 30 days.
- Interactive Offers' SAAS platform allows for programmatic ad placement automatically on any partners' sites from a simple dashboard.
- With this acquisition, Grove will add a key Technology Division to its strategic businesses and significantly improve its product sales and CBD Brand business. SAAS Technology in the Adtech vertical will allow Grove to boost any brand launched or purchased in the future.
- Yesterday, Grove partnered with Alfi to leverage their AI enterprise SaaS platform and launch Grove’s biggest advertising campaign to date.