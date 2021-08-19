Callaway Golf secures highest golf ball market share in company history
Aug. 19, 2021 8:53 AM ETCallaway Golf Company (ELY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) said it achieved its highest monthly U.S. golf ball share ever in July, per Golf Datatech analysis.
- The company noted that in July, it earned more than 20% of the U.S. golf ball market share, enhancing its position as the #2 selling golf ball brand and the fastest growing major golf ball brand since 2013. Retail spend in golf balls continues to be strong versus sales from July 2020, with exceptional demand from consumers.
- "With over $50M invested into golf ball production during the past several years, we're committed to delivering the highest performing, highest quality golf balls in the world. That investment is especially paying off for Chrome Soft, which is performing incredibly well in the market, with our customers, and out on TOUR," said Callaway President and CEO Chip Brewer.