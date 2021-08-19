Oatly gains after RBC Capital upgrades and points to 80% upside
Aug. 19, 2021 8:53 AM ETOatly Group AB (OTLY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- RBC Capital Markets recommends buying the dip on Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a new report out this morning.
- The firm moves to an Outperform rating on OTLY on its view that the stock is a rather simple production story with supply trailing demand.
- Analyst Nik Modi: "In our view, the fundamental story and brand positioning of Oatly is unchanged, as is our thesis (that the brand will continue growing nicely while maintaining premium positioning). While we expect it will take a few more quarters of executing the capacity roll out for the stock to catch up to its fundamental prospects, we believe the current risk-to-reward of the shares is too attractive to ignore."
- RBC sets a price target of $28 on OTLY to rep more than 80% upside.
- Oatly (OTLY) is up 1.72% premarket to $15.42 after hitting a post-IPO low yesterday as the barrage of criticism from Spruce Point Capital continued.
- Oatly (OTLY) was on Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch this week with the company's earnings report anticipated to energize the bull vs. bear debate.