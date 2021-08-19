Mechanical Technology prices upsized $18M preferred stock offering
Aug. 19, 2021 8:57 AM ETSoluna Holdings, Inc. (SLNH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY) trades 4% down premarket after pricing its upsized underwritten public offering of 720K shares of its 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, with a $25 liquidation preference per share at $25/share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 108K shares.
- Gross proceeds expected to be $18M.
- Offering expected to close on Aug.23.
- The Series A Preferred Stock have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq under the symbol, "MKTYP"; trading commences within 10 days after closing date.
- Net proceeds to be used for acquisition, development and growth of data centers data storage, electrical infrastructure, software and real property, and business, product line or asset acquisitions related to MTI Instruments and for general corporate purposes.
- The Series A Preferred Stock is not redeemable prior to Aug.23, 2026.