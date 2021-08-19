Primoris Services secures 200MW thermal power project
Aug. 19, 2021 8:59 AM ETPrimoris Services Corporation (PRIM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Primoris Services' (NASDAQ:PRIM) Energy/Renewables Segment has secured a contract for a 200MW thermal power project.
- The project has an estimated value of $100M. Under the project, Primoris will deliver engineering, procurement and construction services for 200MW of thermal power for two different locations in the Southwest.
- The primary scope of the project includes all civil, electrical and mechanical work associated with construction of these new power generation plants adjacent to existing facilities. Initial engineering and procurement work will commence in 3Q21, with an anticipated complettion by 2Q22.