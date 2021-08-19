Calix launches Mobile Support Cloud for field technicians for better efficiency and customer service
Aug. 19, 2021 9:04 AM ETCALXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Calix (CALX -0.8%) Support Cloud enables mobile capabilities automatically adapt to field technicians’ mobile devices to provide them market-leading visibility and real-time insights into subscriber networks so they can optimize installations, eliminate support calls, and deliver a brand-enhancing experience.
- Field technicians can now access the full functionality of Revenue EDGE solution from a tablet or smartphone.
- The system can simplify their support operations by reducing the number and duration of follow-up support calls and slash costly second truck rolls.
- Previous day: 'Arlo Technologies expands distribution through partnership with Calix'