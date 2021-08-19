Robinhood CFO: We are not a meme stock, could replace PFOF if we had to

Trading Platform Robinhood Fined 65 Million By Securities And Exchange Commission
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Jason Warnick said Thursday that the trading platform shouldn't be characterized as a meme stock given its large number of users and the "strong unit economics" of its underlying business.
  • Speaking to CNBC, Warnick also said he did not expect regulators to ban the payment-for-order-flow business model that underpins its ability to offer zero-fee trading.
  • However, Warnick said the company could replace PFOF if it needed to.
  • "It's really quite small on a trade basis when you look at that and because of that, it's not a revenue source that would be necessarily all that difficult to replace," he said.
  • Warnick spoke following the release of the HOOD's first quarterly report as a public company. The high-profile trading platform beat expectations with its Q2 results but warned that Q3 will be hampered by a seasonal drop in trading.
  • Warnick also reported that the company doesn't have any plans to raise additional funds at this time.
  • The Robinhood (HOOD) CFO said the company has enough resources to withstand a shock like the one it experienced in January, when high-volume trading in the meme stock Gamestop (NYSE:GME) forced it to halt some transactions on its platform.
  • HOOD dropped in the wake of its quarterly report, falling nearly 8% in Thursday's pre-market action to trade at $45.97.
  • HOOD came public in late July with an IPO priced at $38 a share. Shares finished lower in its initial session, but rallied in subsequent days, as meme-stock investors jumped into the stock.
  • With that advance, the stock reached a high of $85 but quickly pulled back from those levels. Headed into the earnings release, HOOD had largely moved sideways.

