Aerojet Rocketdyne may be worth $35-$40 if Lockheed deal fails, analyst says (update)
Aug. 19, 2021 9:27 AM ETAerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD), LMTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Update 11:15am: Adds CTFN report from earlier this week on Defense Dept. review of deal.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) shares may fall to $35-$40/share if deal with Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is scuttled by FTC over antitrust concerns, according to a Truist analyst.
- The $35-$40 standalone value for Aerojet (AJRD) reflects a 10-11x EBITDA multiple, a 20-25% discount to its peers, Truist analyst Michael Ciarmoli wrote in a note. His rating on AJRD remains hold.
- The note comes after recent FTC commentary may indicate more of a willingness to oppose "problematic" transactions. Recent comments from FTC Chair Lina Khan while not specifically referencing the AJRD/LMT deal, Truist believes that that letter indicates the FTC may be more likely to block the deal.
- "In our view regulators appear to be taking a position that the current prime contractors are big enough, and could potentially be looking to halt further industry consolidation that might stifle competition," Ciarmoli wrote.
- Recall that Lockheed (LMT) received a "second request" in February from the FTC related to the Aerojet (AJRD) deal.
- Earlier this week, CTFN reported that the Pentagon staff is nearing conclusion of its review of the AJRD/LMT deal. The Defense Dept. will then report its conclusions to the FTC and the parties have received positive feedback from talks with the DOD.
- CTFN reiterated that the antitrust agency will likely take their lead from the DOD so if the Pentagon recommends approval, the FTC is likely to recommend the same.
- Last month, Aerojet falls as Senator Warren wants FTC examination into the Lockheed deal.