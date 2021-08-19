CarLotz launches first major brand campaign across media platforms
Aug. 19, 2021 9:26 AM ETCarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) says it launched its first major brand campaign. The company says the campaign is designed to increase brand awareness and introduce people to what it calls the world’s smartest way of buying and selling used cars through its consignment model.
- The brand campaign launched earlier this month with out-of-home, radio and digital. Television, additional video content, sponsorships, local activations, influencer marketing and in-hub displays will follow in the coming weeks.
- Shares of CarLotz (LOTZ) are down 0.26% premarket to $3.79 after shedding 5.71% yesterday.
- LOTZ trades below its 10-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.