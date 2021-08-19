CarLotz launches first major brand campaign across media platforms

Aug. 19, 2021 9:26 AM ETCarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

Close Up Image Of A Stock Market Graph
solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

  • CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) says it launched its first major brand campaign. The company says the campaign is designed to increase brand awareness and introduce people to what it calls the world’s smartest way of buying and selling used cars through its consignment model.
  • The brand campaign launched earlier this month with out-of-home, radio and digital. Television, additional video content, sponsorships, local activations, influencer marketing and in-hub displays will follow in the coming weeks.
  • Shares of CarLotz (LOTZ) are down 0.26% premarket to $3.79 after shedding 5.71% yesterday.
  • LOTZ trades below its 10-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.