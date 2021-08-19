QIWI raises dividend by 36% to $0.30

Aug. 19, 2021 9:59 AM ETQIWI plc (QIWI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) declares $0.30/share interim dividend, 36.4% increase from prior dividend of $0.22.
  • Payable Sept. 9; for shareholders of record Sept. 7; ex-div Sept. 3.
  • In March 2021, the Board of Directors has approved a target dividend payout ratio for 2021. In accordance with the decision of the Board of Directors, the Company aims to distribute at least 50% of Group Adjusted Net Profit for 2021.
  • Following the determination of 2Q 2021 financial results and taking into consideration the current operating environment, the Board of Directors approved a dividend of USD 30 cents per share.
  • See QIWI Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
