Weedmaps enters multi-year partnership with Kevin Durant, Thirty Five Ventures, and Boardroom
Aug. 19, 2021 9:37 AM ETMAPSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- Weedmaps, a online marketplace for cannabis users and businesses, operated by WM Technology (MAPS +0.8%) enters multi-year agreement with Kevin Durant and Thirty Five Ventures as well as a sponsorship deal with Boardroom.
- In addition to its sponsorship agreement, Boardroom will collaborate with Weedmaps to produce an original content series, which is tentatively slated for debut in 2022.
- “Now more than ever, there is so much opportunity for growth in the cannabis industry as well as the removal of any remaining stigmas around its use. As the technology leader in the industry, Weedmaps has consistently been at the forefront of change over the last decade. In partnering with Boardroom and Thirty Five Ventures, they’ve shown an even bigger commitment to innovation.” said Kevin Durant, two-time NBA champion and president of Thirty Five Ventures.