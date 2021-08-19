Estée Lauder trades up after optimistic full-year guidance

Estee Lauder at Stagecoach Festival
David Crotty/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Estée Luader (EL +1.3%) shares are trading up pre-market after a strong earnings beat for Q4 2021 ended June 30, 2021 with adjusted EPS of $0.78, beats by $0.28.
  • The company's revenue increased 62% Y/Y, driven by 47% growth in its largest category, Skin Care. For the company's FY 2022, Makeup (Estée Lauder's second-largest category) sales decreased 25%, but that turned around in the fourth quarter with 76% Y/Y revenue growth.
  • Although, "makeup continues to be weak compared to the pre-COVID-19 pandemic period," wrote the company in its press release.
  • The company is implementing cost control actions due to increasing expenses associated with the pandemic.
  • Q1 2022 Outlook: Net sales growth between 17% and 19% from $3.5B. Consensus is $4.2B (20% sales growth). Adjusted EPS between $1.55 and $1.65 vs. consensus of $1.81.
  • FY 2022 Outlook: Net sales growth between 13 and 16% from $16.2B. Consensus is 18.3B (~13% sales growth). Adjusted EPS between $7.23 and $7.38 vs. consensus of $7.14.
  • The company maintains its long-term outlook of 6 to 8% sales growth, 50 bps operating margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth.
  • Retail stocks are in limbo as Kohl's and Macy's had strong earnings but sources report that Amazon is looking to open retail spaces in the United States.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.