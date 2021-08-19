Estée Lauder trades up after optimistic full-year guidance
Aug. 19, 2021 9:38 AM ETThe Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)By: SA News Team
- Estée Luader (EL +1.3%) shares are trading up pre-market after a strong earnings beat for Q4 2021 ended June 30, 2021 with adjusted EPS of $0.78, beats by $0.28.
- The company's revenue increased 62% Y/Y, driven by 47% growth in its largest category, Skin Care. For the company's FY 2022, Makeup (Estée Lauder's second-largest category) sales decreased 25%, but that turned around in the fourth quarter with 76% Y/Y revenue growth.
- Although, "makeup continues to be weak compared to the pre-COVID-19 pandemic period," wrote the company in its press release.
- The company is implementing cost control actions due to increasing expenses associated with the pandemic.
- Q1 2022 Outlook: Net sales growth between 17% and 19% from $3.5B. Consensus is $4.2B (20% sales growth). Adjusted EPS between $1.55 and $1.65 vs. consensus of $1.81.
- FY 2022 Outlook: Net sales growth between 13 and 16% from $16.2B. Consensus is 18.3B (~13% sales growth). Adjusted EPS between $7.23 and $7.38 vs. consensus of $7.14.
- The company maintains its long-term outlook of 6 to 8% sales growth, 50 bps operating margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth.
