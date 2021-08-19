MRS taps Verisk’s voice analytics to screen for tobacco users
Aug. 19, 2021 9:43 AM ETVerisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Management Research Services (MRS), a life insurance technology provider, is tapping Verisk’s (VRSK +0.2%) proprietary voice analytics for integration into its telephonic medical interviews.
- MRS will implement Verisk’s Tobacco Usage Propensity Model, which uses machine learning and AI, to analyze audio interviews and flag possible tobacco users. It will then determine if certain applicants need to submit to lab tests to verify their tobacco usage status.
- Maroun Mourad, president of global underwriting at Verisk, commented on the integration, "Our model supports more straight-through processing, enabling the majority of applicants to avoid traditional testing and help obtain coverage more quickly. It’s truly a win-win situation, since insurers can reduce premium leakage related to tobacco nondisclosure, which may cost the industry more than $10B in lost premiums over the next three years."
- Verisk’s Tobacco Usage Propensity Model is part of a suite of advanced analytics, automation and machine learning solutions for life insurance underwriting, claim insights, life and pension analytics, actuarial and portfolio modeling and compliance and fraud detection.