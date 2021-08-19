GM adding 5G from AT&T to vehicles starting in 2023
- General Motors (GM -2.2%) will add 5G connectivity from AT&T (T -0.2%) to its vehicles, starting in 2023 - and it's expecting 5G in millions of its vehicles over the coming decade.
- That's expected to drive enhanced performance in several areas: improved "roadway-centric" coverage, faster infotainment downloads with higher quality, better and faster navigation and voice services, and secure over-the-air software updates.
- The 5G will first be available in select model-year 2024 vehicles, the companies say. Meanwhile, vehicles from 2019 and newer equipped with 4G LTE will see faster connectivity as well, and will migrate to the new network infrastructure "when available."
- "GM and AT&T are working together to set the benchmark for automotive connectivity with a fifth generation cellular network architecture to meet the needs of an all-electric and autonomous future," the companies say.
- "As an in-vehicle connectivity leader, this rollout demonstrates our commitment to growth through software-enabled services and reimagining every customer touchpoint by enabling faster connectivity speeds to power in-vehicle voice-enabled services, navigation, and apps that our customers have grown to love," says GM's Santiago Chamorro.
- Meanwhile, to support GM's delivery of next-gen connected vehicle solutions, "AT&T and Microsoft (MSFT +0.1%) are bringing together the speed and reliability of AT&T's 5G network with Microsoft's scalable and secure cloud services."