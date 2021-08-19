Leading indicators climb slightly more than expected in July

Aug. 19, 2021 10:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

double exposure image of stock market investment graph and city skyline scene.
monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • July Leading Indicators: +0.9% to 116.0 vs. +0.8% consensus and +0.5% prior (revised from +0.7%).
  • Coincident Economic Index +0.6% to 105.6.
  • Lagging Economic Index +0.6% to 106.5.
  • The M/M gain is consistent with strong growth in the second half of the year. "While the Delta variant and/or rising inflation fears could create headwinds for the US economy in the near term, we expect real GDP growth for 2021 to reach 6.0% year-over-year, before easing to a still robust 4.0% growth rate for 2022," said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of Economic Research at The Conference Board.
  • Also in economic news today, weekly initial jobless claims fall more than expected to 348K
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.