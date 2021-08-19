Leading indicators climb slightly more than expected in July
- July Leading Indicators: +0.9% to 116.0 vs. +0.8% consensus and +0.5% prior (revised from +0.7%).
- Coincident Economic Index +0.6% to 105.6.
- Lagging Economic Index +0.6% to 106.5.
- The M/M gain is consistent with strong growth in the second half of the year. "While the Delta variant and/or rising inflation fears could create headwinds for the US economy in the near term, we expect real GDP growth for 2021 to reach 6.0% year-over-year, before easing to a still robust 4.0% growth rate for 2022," said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of Economic Research at The Conference Board.
