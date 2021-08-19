Tapestry trades slips despite strong digital and Chinese sales growth

  • Tapestry, Inc (TPR -1.6%) stock is trading down despite beating earnings for the company's Q4 2021 ended July 3 and reinstating its quarterly dividend of $0.25.
  • The company also plans to buy back $500M in stock and intends to grow its dividend faster than earnings growth.
  • Revenue (+126%) exceeded pre-pandemic levels, driven by high sales growth for Coach.
  • Tapestry reduced SKU counts by 40% during the quarter, resulting in higher gross margins and increased inventory.
  • Digital sales grew 35% Y/Y, expanding Tapestry's digital presence even as retail stores reopen. Sales in Mainland China grew 60% Y/Y (40% compared to the pre-pandemic quarter).
  • FY 2022 Outlook: Tapestry expects Revenue of approximately $6.4B vs. consensus of $6.06B and EPS of $3.30 to $3.35 vs. consensus of $3.18.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Monplanet Capital Management thinks Tapestry's strength in China makes it a good buy.
