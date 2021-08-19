Tapestry trades slips despite strong digital and Chinese sales growth
- Tapestry, Inc (TPR -1.6%) stock is trading down despite beating earnings for the company's Q4 2021 ended July 3 and reinstating its quarterly dividend of $0.25.
- The company also plans to buy back $500M in stock and intends to grow its dividend faster than earnings growth.
- Revenue (+126%) exceeded pre-pandemic levels, driven by high sales growth for Coach.
- Tapestry reduced SKU counts by 40% during the quarter, resulting in higher gross margins and increased inventory.
- Digital sales grew 35% Y/Y, expanding Tapestry's digital presence even as retail stores reopen. Sales in Mainland China grew 60% Y/Y (40% compared to the pre-pandemic quarter).
- FY 2022 Outlook: Tapestry expects Revenue of approximately $6.4B vs. consensus of $6.06B and EPS of $3.30 to $3.35 vs. consensus of $3.18.
