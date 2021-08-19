WynnBET preps for debut as pure-play sports betting stock
Aug. 19, 2021 10:18 AM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)DKNGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Wynn Resorts(WYNN -2.9%) says its rewards program is being integrated into its WynnBet online platforms.
- WynnBET and Wynn Resorts patrons will be able to earn rewards through mobile, desktop and on-property play. The rewards earned can be used for online play or hotel room stays, meals and in-person experiences as well as on-property play at Wynn & Encore Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor.
- The development will be important with the WynnBET mobile sports app set to be spun off into a new publicly traded company with backing from investor William Foley, principal owner of the Vegas Golden Knights.
- A standalone WynnBET stock will be a pure play sports betting stock that will line up against DraftKings (DKNG -0.2%). WynnBET is expected to be spun off sometime this year.
