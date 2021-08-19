WynnBET preps for debut as pure-play sports betting stock

Aug. 19, 2021 10:18 AM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)DKNGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Wynn Resorts(WYNN -2.9%) says its rewards program is being integrated into its WynnBet online platforms.
  • WynnBET and Wynn Resorts patrons will be able to earn rewards through mobile, desktop and on-property play. The rewards earned can be used for online play or hotel room stays, meals and in-person experiences as well as on-property play at Wynn & Encore Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor.
  • The development will be important with the WynnBET mobile sports app set to be spun off into a new publicly traded company with backing from investor William Foley, principal owner of the Vegas Golden Knights.
  • A standalone WynnBET stock will be a pure play sports betting stock that will line up against DraftKings (DKNG -0.2%). WynnBET is expected to be spun off sometime this year.
  • Find sleeper stocks in the exploding sports betting/iGaming sector.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.