Glory Star New Media slides after first half earnings results
Aug. 19, 2021 10:18 AM ETGlory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Glory Star New Media (NASDAQ:GSMG) is down 6% after reporting its interim results despite Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of the company's CHEERS App increasing to $181.2M in H1 compared to $20M a year ago.
- June's monthly GMV was $50.5M, up from $7.7M in the same period last year.
- For H1, the company reported revenue of $71.9M (+144.6% Y/Y).
- Average daily active users ((DAUs)) of the CHEERS App increased to ~7.1M from 4.5M in 1H20.
- Income from operations increased by 40.9% to $16.2M.
- GAAP EPS of $0.27; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27.
- Net cash used in operating activities in the first half year of 2021 was $11.9M, including the amount spent on the development of the CHEERS Chat and CHEERS Car.
- The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $20.3M.
- "Going forward, we plan to refine our competitive edge in content-driven e-commerce of premium lifestyle, deepen our expertise in integrating quality content with lifestyle commerce, and expand our brand influence among Generation Z consumers on a global basis," says Founder and CEO Bing Zhang.
