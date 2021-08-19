Despegar.com rallies on increased gross bookings for Q2
Aug. 19, 2021 10:52 AM ETDespegar.com, Corp. (DESP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Despegar.com (DESP +9.1%) Q2 revenues increased 1,579% Y/Y to $70.5M, excluding the impact of extraordinary cancellations in both quarters of 2021.
- Gross Bookings increased 32% Q/Q to $488.9M, and 64% Q/Q when excluding Brazil and Argentina, driven by higher travel demand in Mexico and Colombia and on Y/Y gross bookings rose 899%, and decreased 56% compared with 2Q19, a pre-pandemic period.
- ASPs increased 22% Q/Q and 56% Y/Y to $367/transaction in 2Q21.
- Transactions increased 8% sequentially, and grew 44% in the period when excluding Brazil and Argentina with total Transactions increased 543% Y/Y, and declined 46% when compared to 2Q19.
- Room nights decreased 6% Q/Q, increased 570% Y/Y and decreased 59% compared to 2Q19.
- Mobile accounted for 45% of Transactions in 2Q21, up 4 percentage points compared to 2Q19.
- Adj. EBITDA loss was $22.3M, which was impacted by lower demand due to the pandemic and government travel bans, particularly in Brazil and Argentina.
- Cash and equivalents of $316M at quarter end, including $12.2M in restricted cash.
- “While near term perspectives are mixed across geographies, we remain confident that overall travel demand will pick up as we enter the South American spring/summer seasons in the coming months and the COVID-19 vaccination rollout accelerates.” said Damian Scokin, CEO.
- Q2 2021 Presentation
