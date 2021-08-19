Intel CEO: We will be one of the consolidators in chip industry

Aug. 19, 2021

  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Patrick Gelsinger said Thursday that the semiconductor industry is ripe for further consolidation because of production and R&D's high costs, and that INTC plans to be one of the companies buying smaller competitors.
  • "We will be one of the consolidators," he told CNBC.
  • Gelsinger explained that the high cost of development made scale extremely important in the semiconductor industry. He added that Intel (INTC), which recently announced a broad array of new products, is one of three companies that can effectively compete.
  • Gelsinger didn't specify the two competitors who had the requisite scale to challenge INTC as a major consolidator, but he presumably had NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) in mind, as they rank as the other major players in the sector.
  • Looking to the global chip shortage, Gelsinger repeated his projection that supply and demand in the industry wouldn't find a balance until 2023.
  • "It is a challenging time, and it will remain a challenging time for every aspect of the semiconductor industry for at least a year and a half yet," he said.
  • On the subject of consolidation, The Wall Street Journal reported in mid-July that Intel was in talks to buy GlobalFoundries for about $30B.
  • However, GlobalFoundries CEO has since shot down the takeover report, and the company has reportedly pursued a potential IPO.
