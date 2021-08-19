PaySign stock climbs 2% after Davidson upgrades on volume rebound outlook

Aug. 19, 2021 11:56 AM ETPaySign, Inc. (PAYS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

nfc contactless payment by credit card and pos terminal. copy space
ronstik/iStock via Getty Images

  • D.A. Davidson analyst Peter Heckmann upgrades shares of prepaid card provider PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) to Buy from Neutral on the prospect of improved results through 2022.
  • Heckmann expects expanding revenue growth and margins for the next six quarters as volumes at the company's two primary businesses rebound.
  • Shares of PaySign (PAYS) rise 2.4% in midday trading.
  • He raises adjusted EBITDA forecast following Q2 results.
  • Price target of $3.50 implies ~40% upside from Wednesday's close; derived from an enterprise value of just under 25x Davidson's 2023 adjusted EBITDA estimate.
  • The Buy rating disagrees with the Bearish Quant rating and agrees with the Bullish Wall Street analyst rating (1 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 2 Neutral).
  • In May, PaySign (PAYS) slides after earnings miss, weak revenue guidance.
