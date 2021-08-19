LSI Industries higher on FQ4 earnings beat
Aug. 19, 2021 11:30 AM ETLSI Industries Inc. (LYTS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- LSI Industries (LYTS +6.9%) reports organic sales growth of 39% in FQ4.
- Lighting segment saw sales growth of 30% to $52.7M.
- Display Solutions Segment net sales up 93% Y/Y to $44.3M.
- Distributor stock sales increased more than 50%. driven by increased current demand, and confidence by distributors to increase stock levels which were significantly reduced during the pandemic.
- Operating income for the Lighting segment increased significantly Y/Y, driven by increased sales volume and gross margin rate expansion.
- CEO comment: “We are well positioned entering fiscal 2022. The cross-selling opportunities between LSI and JSI are significant, creating a pathway for multi-year growth. These acquisition-related synergies, together with organic investments in sales, marketing, and new products, positions us to create substantial value for our customers, employees and investors.
