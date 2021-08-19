NEL ASA grows revenues, swings to loss

Aug. 19, 2021

  • NEL ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF -4.8%) after posted Q2 net loss of NOK 312.3M compared to net profit of NOK 596.4M in last year quarter, reflecting a positive unrealised fair value adjustment of the shareholding in Nikola Corporation of NOK 675.6M.
  • Revenue and operating income of NOK 163.7M, up 10 % from last year quarter, following a growth in both the Fueling and Electrolyser segment of 9.8% and 10.6%, respectively, compared to the same quarter in 2020.
  • Order backlog ended at NOK 1,078M at the end of the quarter, up 4% Y/Y, down 7% sequentially.
  • Total order intake was NOK 146.8M vs. NOK 412.2M Y/Y; order intake in Fueling and Electrolyser segment were NOK 25.6M and NOK 121.2M, respectively.
  • EBITDA of -NOK 120.3M vs.- NOK48.7 Y/Y, negatively impacted by the organisation growing faster than revenues and quality costs related to introduction of the next generation products.
  • Net cash flow from operating activities in the quarter was negative NOK 47.1M, compared to negative NOK 51.2M in the second quarter in 2020.
  • Cash balance of NOK 3,074.0M.
  • Outlook: Nel is on track to add more than 100 new employees in 2021 and are expecting to deploy ~25% of capital raised during 2020 in plant, equipment, and technology development projects in 2021. This ramp-up is expected to result in significantly negative EBITDA in 2021.
