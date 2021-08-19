Japanese crypto exchange Liquid compromised in $97M cyberattack - CNBC
Aug. 19, 2021 12:06 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hackers managed to compromise some of Liquid's digital currency wallets, stealing $97M worth of digital coins, CNBC reports, citing the Japanese cryptocurrency exchange and Elliptic.
- Of the total haul, $45M in tokens were being converted to Ethereum (ETH-USD) through DeFi exchanges, which "enables hackers to avoid having these assets frozen," Elliptic said in a blog post.
- The company said in a tweet that it's moving assets into the cold wallet in response to a compromise in the warm wallets.
- This event makes it the second major crypto hack to take place in just over a week, following cross-chain protocol Poly Networks' $611M hack.
- "We are currently investigating and will provide regular updates," Liquid said.
