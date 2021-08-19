Balfour Beatty Communities acquires Florida-based apartment community
Aug. 19, 2021 11:54 AM ETBalfour Beatty plc (BAFBF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Balfour Beatty Communities, a subsidiary of Balfour Beatty Investments and Balfour Beatty (OTCPK:BAFBF), acquired a 352-unit apartment community in Kissimmee, Florida with ApexOne Investment Partners.
- The acquisition expands the company’s Florida footprint to 11 properties.
- The company said San Mateo Crossing is one of the newer communities in the Kissimmee area, opening in late 2019. Nine unique floor plan options are available across the community’s eight four-story buildings.
- “We are excited to invest in a new Florida submarket for Balfour Beatty Communities, particularly one with as much promising growth as Orlando,” said Mike Price, SVP of Acquisitions for Balfour Beatty Communities.