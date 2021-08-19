GE grabs $716M contract for Indian fighter aircraft engines
- General Electric (GE -1.1%) says Indian aerospace firm Hindustan Aeronautics ordered F404 engines to power the single-engine Tejas light combat aircraft, in a contract valued at $716M.
- Hindustan Aeronautics says it ordered 99 of the engines as well as support services from GE Aviation.
- Separately, Brazil's Cade antitrust regulator says it approved GE's deal with AerCap without restrictions.
