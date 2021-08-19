BevCanna inks cannabis beverage manufacturing agreement with Tinley’s

Green vegetable smoothie with marijuana in a jar
Stefan Tomic/E+ via Getty Images

  • BevCanna Enterprises (OTCQB:BVNNF -4.6%) has signed a definitive agreement with The Tinley Beverage Company (OTCQX:TNYBF -1.8%) to co-manufacture its cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market.
  • BevCanna will produce and distribute the full line of Tinley’s ready-to-drink, adult beverage-inspired sparkling Tinleys Classics, Canadian versions of Tinley’s Tonics, currently available in California.
  • Tinley’s is employing BevCanna’s white-label partnership model for its Canadian production and distribution.
  • The model allows non-licensed partners to enter the Canadian cannabis market seamlessly and in a compliant manner.
