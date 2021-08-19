BevCanna to make white-label cannabis beverage with Tinley’s Beverage
Aug. 19, 2021 1:20 PM ETBVNNF, TNYBFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- BevCanna Enterprises (OTCQB:BVNNF -4.6%) signs agreement with The Tinley Beverage Company (OTCQX:TNYBF -1.8%) to co-manufacture its award-winning cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market.
- Each product is inspired by a popular adult beverage and contains a micro-dose of THC and non-cannabis terpenes blended to the profile of Pineapple Jack sativa.
- Tinley’s is employing BevCanna’s white-label partnership model for its Canadian production and distribution.
- The model allows non-licensed partners to enter the Canadian cannabis market seamlessly and in a compliant manner.