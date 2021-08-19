BevCanna to make white-label cannabis beverage with Tinley’s Beverage

Aug. 19, 2021

Shelves with variety refreshing of beverage for sale
LoraLiu/iStock via Getty Images

  • BevCanna Enterprises (OTCQB:BVNNF -4.6%) signs agreement with The Tinley Beverage Company (OTCQX:TNYBF -1.8%) to co-manufacture its award-winning cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market.
  • Each product is inspired by a popular adult beverage and contains a micro-dose of THC and non-cannabis terpenes blended to the profile of Pineapple Jack sativa.
  • Tinley’s is employing BevCanna’s white-label partnership model for its Canadian production and distribution.
  • The model allows non-licensed partners to enter the Canadian cannabis market seamlessly and in a compliant manner.
