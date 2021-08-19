Disney, Starz settle dispute over 'Star Plus' streaming brand
- Walt Disney (DIS -0.5%) and Starz (LGF.A -2.4%, LGF.B -1.7%) have settled an issue over Disney's use of the "Star Plus" brand name for an upcoming Latin American streaming service.
- Starz dropped its injunction against Disney in Brazil as part of a deal between the two.
- And now Disney's Star Plus can launch in the region at the end of August as planned - with monthly prices ranging from $6.30 in Brazil to $10 in Mexico, Variety notes.
- Disney last month had offered a bond of 50 million reais (about $9.5 million) to compensate Starz for a potential loss of business - but the court rejected that.
- Disney's approach in Latin America differs somewhat from a global strategy, as it used its Investor Day last December to lay out plans for general entertainment to come overseas through its Star brand in Disney Plus, except in Latin America where Star Plus would represent a separate app.
- And last month, J.P. Morgan called Disney a top media pick and noted that this quarter would bring better subscriber growth with the end-of-August launch of Star Plus.