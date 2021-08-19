Ultragenyx initiated sell at UBS citing lack of catalysts in the near-term

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background
naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Despite the mentions of an increasingly positive outlook, a diversified portfolio, and the market prospects of commercialized products, UBS has initiated the coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE -4.6%) with a sell rating.
  • The encouraging attributes can offer an attractive investment opportunity over the long term, but in the near term, the analysts predict potential downside linked to GTX-102, company’s candidate for Angelman's Syndrome.
  • The analysts Esther Rajavelu and Dina Ramadane argue that GTX-102 will be Ultragenyx’s (NASDAQ:RARE) only asset with near-term data reads. Their 12-month price target for the stock at $73 implies a downside of ~10.9% to the last close.
  • For GTX-102, Ultragenyx (RARE) expects to begin enrollment in the U.K. and Canada in H2 2021 targeting patients with Angelman Syndrome. The early clinical data from the Phase 1/2 study are expected before the year-end.
