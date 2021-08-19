Intuit shares gains after Motley Fool recommendation
Aug. 19, 2021 2:21 PM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) rose 2.3% after The Motley Fool reportedly recommended the stock earlier.
- Intuit's core business of QuickBooks and TurboTax is doing well and the company is using AI to its advantage, according to traders who saw the pitch and social media.
- Intuit was listed as one of hedge fund Third Point's top 5 winners for 2Q in a letter earlier this month.
- Intuit is set to release its fiscal year earnings on Aug. 24 and will host a virtual investor day on Sept. 30.