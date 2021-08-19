Turtle Beach jumps, rejecting sweeter offer from Donerail
Aug. 19, 2021 2:22 PM ETTurtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) spiked up to 13% in recent minutes on news of a sweetened offer for the company from Donerail Group.
- That offer - all all-cash bid for $36.50/share, up from $34.50/share - has been rejected by Turtle Beach's board.
- Shares have settled back to a 5.6% gain.
- The new offer marked a 42% premium to yesterday's closing price, Donerail notes - but the board is indicating it's only willing to re-engage with Donerail on a proposal at a "meaningfully" higher price.
- Donerail says it's "surprised and dismayed" by the rejection, calling it a "red flag" for all shareholders.
- "Donerail is a disciplined, financial buyer and such an outright rejection of a compelling price along with this Board’s prior behavior leaves us doubting whether future good faith engagement with this Board is even possible," the group says.
- BOOX Research recently set a $38 price target on the stock after Q2 earnings, saying an expanded product offering can help the company continue to benefit from the momentum in esports and live streaming.