Daqo eyes continued growth in production, prices but shares fall anyway
Aug. 19, 2021 3:33 PM ETDaqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Daqo New Energy (DQ -4.2%) sinks to a YTD low despite easily beating expectations for Q2 earnings and revenues, as solar-related names fall sharply across the board today.
- Q2 revenues rose 72% Q/Q and more than 3x Y/Y to $441M, as surging average selling prices of $20.81/kg helped send gross margin to 68.7%.
- Daqo says ASPs have continued to rise in the first few weeks of Q3 to $26-$28/kg, causing CEO Longgen Zhang to say he expects inflated ASPs will continue into this year's H2 and perhaps beyond.
- The company says it plans to raise annual production capacity to 270K metric tons by 2024.
- Nomura analysts upgrade Daqo to Neutral from Reduce with a $53 price target, saying the shares look more attractive given a steep fall in recent months and likely improving solar demand in China.
- The firm notes resilient polysilicon prices and says Chinese demand could rise by the end of August or September on the kickoff of solar projects to meet the government's annual installment target.