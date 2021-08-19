Techs help Nasdaq, S&P, while Dow Jones falls in choppy trading
Aug. 19, 2021 4:06 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJIXLK, XLEBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- The stock market closed mixed with little to give equiities firm direction today.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) and S&P (SP500) closed slightly higher, while the Dow (DJI) ended down, hit by price moves in Boeing and Caterpillar.
- Nvidia was the big tech gainer on data center enthusiasm.
- In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell 3 basis points to 1.24%.
- "Risk of a broader market correction increases as volatility picks up in both the bond and equity market," Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton writes. "Equity market gains become even more concentrated in the technology and life sciences sectors; other sectors struggle to deal with the consequences of the margin squeeze triggered by inflation and higher rates."
- "The silver lining is that private sector debt loads remain low. The housing market bubble is not underwritten by debt as it was in the early 2000s. Speculators are snapping up properties with cash and crowding out first-time buyers. They will lose when home prices fall but that should not cause the spillover effects we saw during the subprime crisis."
- The megacap stocks closed mostly higher. Microsoft was the leader. Tesla fell more than 2%.
- Six out of 11 S&P sectors finished higher, with Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) in the lead and Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) struggling at the bottom.
- Oil tumbled to its lowest level since May amid Fed taper concerns.