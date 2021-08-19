TScan Therapeutics shares slide after Q2 results, regulatory timeline update

  • TScan Therapeutics shares slide (TCRX -20.8%) after reporting second-quarter results and providing a regulatory timeline update for the company's cancer treatments.
  • Shares fell over 20% marking its biggest one-day drop since the company went public in July.
  • TScan highlighted that it expects to file IND applications in the fourth quarter of 2021 for lead liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates TSC-100 and TSC-101.
  • The company also posted quarterly revenue of $2.84M, beating analysts' average estimate by $0.71M.
  • As of June 30, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents totaling $106.2M.
  • TScan expects that cash combined with the proceeds from its IPO, will fund its operating expenses into 2024.
  • Net loss for the second quarter 2021 was $10.7M, or $7.69 per share, compared to a net loss of $5.6M, or $6.18 per share for the second quarter 2020.
  • Previously (Aug. 19): TScan Therapeutics EPS misses by $2.17, beats on revenue.
