TScan Therapeutics shares slide after Q2 results, regulatory timeline update
Aug. 19, 2021 3:53 PM ETTScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRX)By: SA News Team
- TScan Therapeutics shares slide (TCRX -20.8%) after reporting second-quarter results and providing a regulatory timeline update for the company's cancer treatments.
- Shares fell over 20% marking its biggest one-day drop since the company went public in July.
- TScan highlighted that it expects to file IND applications in the fourth quarter of 2021 for lead liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates TSC-100 and TSC-101.
- The company also posted quarterly revenue of $2.84M, beating analysts' average estimate by $0.71M.
- As of June 30, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents totaling $106.2M.
- TScan expects that cash combined with the proceeds from its IPO, will fund its operating expenses into 2024.
- Net loss for the second quarter 2021 was $10.7M, or $7.69 per share, compared to a net loss of $5.6M, or $6.18 per share for the second quarter 2020.
- Previously (Aug. 19): TScan Therapeutics EPS misses by $2.17, beats on revenue.