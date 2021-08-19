Lidar company Ouster is said in talks to purchase rival Sense Photonics

Aug. 19, 2021 4:01 PM ET
By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Automotive technology concept. ITS (Intelligent Transport Systems). ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System). ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control).
metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lidar startup Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is said in discussions to purchase rival Sense Photonics.
  • A deal price wasn't immediately known, traders said, citing a Bloomberg report.
  • In June 2019, Sense Photonics said it raised $26M in a Series A funding round co-led by Acadia Woods and Congruent Ventures, with participation investors, including Prelude Ventures, Samsung Ventures, Shell Ventures, Hemi Ventures and IPD Capital.
  • Ouster, like several other lidar makers, used a SPAC deal to go public earlier this year. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Lidar maker Cepton Technologies was said in talks to go public through a deal with SPAC Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC).
  • Cepton would follow several other makers of lidar who have come public through SPAC deals including Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR), Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR), Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA).
  • Lidar senor company Quanergy announced a deal to go public through a deal with SPAC CITIC Capital Acquisition (NYSE:CCAC) in June.
