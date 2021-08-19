Lidar company Ouster is said in talks to purchase rival Sense Photonics
- Lidar startup Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is said in discussions to purchase rival Sense Photonics.
- A deal price wasn't immediately known, traders said, citing a Bloomberg report.
- In June 2019, Sense Photonics said it raised $26M in a Series A funding round co-led by Acadia Woods and Congruent Ventures, with participation investors, including Prelude Ventures, Samsung Ventures, Shell Ventures, Hemi Ventures and IPD Capital.
- Ouster, like several other lidar makers, used a SPAC deal to go public earlier this year. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Lidar maker Cepton Technologies was said in talks to go public through a deal with SPAC Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC).
- Cepton would follow several other makers of lidar who have come public through SPAC deals including Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR), Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR), Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA).
- Lidar senor company Quanergy announced a deal to go public through a deal with SPAC CITIC Capital Acquisition (NYSE:CCAC) in June.