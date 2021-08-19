Toro nears two-month low after Baird downgrades on valuation

Aug. 19, 2021
  • Toro (TTC -2.3%) tumbles as much as 3% after Baird downgrades shares to Neutral from Outperform with a $116 price target at Baird, which foresees range-bound trading for the stock after rising to historical relative valuation levels.
  • Tougher comparisons, supply constraints and continued raw material and labor pressures could lead to more limited near-term upside for the company's earnings, Baird's Timothy Wojs says.
  • Toro has achieved 23% compound annual growth rate for its free cash flow over the past five years, which shows management's commitment to growth, Logan Frick writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
