Abbott challenges Boston Scientific with FDA approval for Amplatzer Amulet
Aug. 19, 2021 4:04 PM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT), BSXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Despite the FDA approval won by Abbott (NYSE:ABT) for its Amplatzer Amulet for closure of left atrial appendage (LAA) in patients with atrial fibrillation, the Jury is still out on who can lead the market currently dominated by Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), Evaluate Vantage points out.
- The leading product for LAA is Boston’s (BSX) Watchman, expected to generate $1.4B in sales in 2026, according to Evaluate Medtech.
- With superiority in performance and safety being key to switch doctors to a new product, how well Amplatzer Amulet performs compared to Watchman will become clear in a few days, the author Elizabeth Cairns wrote, citing a key data readout.
- The findings of the Amulet IDE trial, which was the basis for the FDA decision, will be presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) 2021 Congress (CACOX) on August 30, Abbott announced on Monday.