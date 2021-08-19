John B. Sanfilippo & Son names new CFO

Aug. 19, 2021 4:20 PM ETJohn B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) has promoted Frank Pellegrino, its Executive Vice President, Finance and Administration, to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
  • Pellegrino's appointment is effective from August 20, and he will take over from Michael Valentine as part of a pre-disclosed succession plan. Valentine will remain as Group President and Secretary, and hold the position of a Director at distribution company.
  • Pellegrino has served since 2007 in various roles at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit based products. He became Executive Vice President and Treasurer in August 2020.
  • Previously (Aug 18): John B. Sanfilippo & Son EPS misses by $0.08, beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.