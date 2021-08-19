John B. Sanfilippo & Son names new CFO
Aug. 19, 2021 4:20 PM ETJohn B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) has promoted Frank Pellegrino, its Executive Vice President, Finance and Administration, to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
- Pellegrino's appointment is effective from August 20, and he will take over from Michael Valentine as part of a pre-disclosed succession plan. Valentine will remain as Group President and Secretary, and hold the position of a Director at distribution company.
- Pellegrino has served since 2007 in various roles at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit based products. He became Executive Vice President and Treasurer in August 2020.
- Previously (Aug 18): John B. Sanfilippo & Son EPS misses by $0.08, beats on revenue