Ross Stores falls after cautious guidance due to back-half wildcards
Aug. 19, 2021 4:22 PM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) tops consensus marks with its Q2 report on the strength of a 15% jump in comparable sales.
- The retailer cites ongoing government stimulus, increasing vaccination rates and diminishing COVID restrictions as sales drivers during the quarter. Operating margin improved to 14.1% of sales as leverage from the robust sales gains was partially offset by the anticipated expense pressures from higher freight, wage, and COVID-related costs.
- Looking ahead, ROST guides a touch light with expectations for comparable store sales growth of 10% to 11% and full-year EPS of $4.20 to $4.38 vs. $4.35 consensus. Supply chain congestion and the Delta variant are noted as two potential headwinds. "Moving forward, we remain optimistic about our prospects for continued growth in both sales and profitability over the longer term, especially given consumers' increasing focus on value and convenience," updates management.
- Shares of ROST are down 3.62% AH to $122.00. The relative strength index on ROST is still over 50.