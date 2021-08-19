Adobe buying Frame.io in $1.275 billion deal
Aug. 19, 2021 4:27 PM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has a deal valued at $1.275 billion to acquire cloud-based video collaboration platform Frame.io.
- That gets it a million-plus users in a bid to set up an end-to-end video solution.
- Frame.io streamlines video production by allowing collaboration via cloud-first workflows.
- "The combination of Adobe’s industry-leading creative software, including Premiere Pro and After Effects video editing products, and Frame.io’s review and approval functionality, will deliver a collaboration platform that powers the video editing process," the company says.
- The deal's expected to close in the fourth quarter of Adobe's 2021 fiscal year, and until then the companies will operate independently.
- On closing, Frame.io co-founder/CEO Emery Wells and co-founder John Traver will join Adobe, and Wells will continue to lead the team.