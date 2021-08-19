MetLife lifts its minimum wage to $20 per hour
Aug. 19, 2021 4:36 PM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments
- MetLife (NYSE:MET) is the latest major corporation to boost its minimum hourly wage, as companies seek to retain the employees they already have.
- The insurer is bumping up its U.S. minimum wage to $20 per hour, though it didn't say what its previous minimum was. Bloomberg reports that the hourly rate was increased from $15.
- "By raising our minimum wage, we're offering security and confidence to our people just as we do our customers," said President and CEO Michael Khalaf in a statement.
- In 2018, the company started its $10M Workforce of the Future Development Fund and has made additional investments in customized training and career path development.
- Earlier today, Sonic Automotive announced it's raising its minimum hourly pay to $15 per hour as of Sept. 1.
- In May, Bank of America said it will increase its minimum hourly wage to $25 by 2025, up from the $20 per hour minimum it set in March 2020.