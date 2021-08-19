MetLife lifts its minimum wage to $20 per hour

Aug. 19, 2021 4:36 PM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments

The MetLife Building
mizoula/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) is the latest major corporation to boost its minimum hourly wage, as companies seek to retain the employees they already have.
  • The insurer is bumping up its U.S. minimum wage to $20 per hour, though it didn't say what its previous minimum was. Bloomberg reports that the hourly rate was increased from $15.
  • "By raising our minimum wage, we're offering security and confidence to our people just as we do our customers," said President and CEO Michael Khalaf in a statement.
  • In 2018, the company started its $10M Workforce of the Future Development Fund and has made additional investments in customized training and career path development.
  • Earlier today, Sonic Automotive announced it's raising its minimum hourly pay to $15 per hour as of Sept. 1.
  • In May, Bank of America said it will increase its minimum hourly wage to $25 by 2025, up from the $20 per hour minimum it set in March 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.