LPL Financial reports 43% Y/Y growth in July total advisory and brokerage assets
Aug. 19, 2021 4:36 PM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) reported July total advisory and brokerage assets stood at ~$1.13T (+1.6% M/M, +42.7% Y/Y).
- Total net new assets stood at $10B, leading to an 11.5% annualized growth rate, which included $3B of brokerage assets from M&T Bank that onboarded in July.
- Total net new advisory assets were $5.7B, translating to a 12.7% annualized growth rate.
- At the end of July, total client cash balances stood at $48.5B almost flat from prior month-end; net buying in July was $6.5B.
